Matt Talbot kicks off 'Huskers Helping the Homeless'

Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach invites the community to be part of a new Huskers Helping the Homeless celebration. Instead of hosting the event with hundreds of volunteers stationed throughout Lincoln on a home game weekend, Matt Talbot is recruiting volunteers to hold online fundraisers in October or simply donate $50.

All money raised will support Matt Talbot’s best defense against hunger and homelessness. Service hours for students are available if needed. Learn more at mtko.org.

Herbie Husker and former Husker standout Calvin Jones (’91-’93), who went on to become an NFL Super Bowl 31 champion with the Green Bay Packers, have joined the Matt Talbot team this year. Jones has his own story of recovery and understands the challenges that Matt Talbot's guests face and the importance of second chances.

With your help, Matt Talbot can provide second, third and even fourth opportunities to those who need them. Both on the field and off, everyone deserves hope and another opportunity to improve their lives.

“It’s just like when I played for the Huskers, and even in life today … when someone believes in you, supports you and there's encouragement, that second opportunity is all you need,” Jones said.

Since 1992, Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach has been dedicated to spreading dignity and love through its mission of comprehensively addressing the needs of the homeless and near-homeless. For more information, visit mtko.org.

