Matt Talbot keeps regular meal times for Christmas

Believing that everyone deserves a special celebration during this season of giving and hope, Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach will keep its regular meal schedule with volunteers serving special meals for lunch (11:30 am – 12:30 pm) and dinner (5:30 pm – 6:30 pm) on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

"We are blessed to have plenty of volunteers to cover the holiday meals, and all are welcome to join us for a meal if they are alone and would like some company for the holiday," said Suzanne Blue, executive director at Matt Talbot.

Community members have worked with Matt Talbot staff to provide holiday gifts for families who have recently moved from chronic homelessness to permanent housing through Matt Talbot’s First HOPE program. Families received assistance with basic needs, transportation, furniture, clothing and Christmas presents for their children.

"It has been wonderful to see the positive response from the community and the gratitude of those being helped,” said Blue.