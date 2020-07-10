Masons help feed kids at F Street Community Center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More than 85 local children in need will have their meals funded for five weeks this summer, thanks to a charitable donation of $5,100 raised by Masons of Lincoln Lodge No. 19 and presented to the “We Can Do This” meals program.

The program, which partners with F Street Community Center, provides meals on weekends to kids living in the 12th and F streets neighborhood. Despite a pandemic, troubled economy and a stop to critical school lunches until fall, the We Can Do This (WCDT) program has continued to feed local kids over the summer.

Prior to the current COVID-19 outbreak, WCDT worked with a team of volunteers to procure, prepare and serve weekend meals for up to 60 kids a day at F Street Community Center. In response to the current health crisis and the end of the school year, WCDT started developing a plan to continue its weekend meal service as well as provide 85 kids facing food insecurity with a weekly seven-day supply of food.

In order to continue week by week, the program relies on local volunteers to sort and pack food, as well as funding and in-kind donations from the Lincoln community. That’s where Lincoln Lodge No. 19 stepped in to help.