Masons help feed kids at F Street Community Center

More than 85 local children in need will have their meals funded for five weeks this summer, thanks to a charitable donation of $5,100 raised by Masons of Lincoln Lodge No. 19 and presented to the “We Can Do This” meals program.
The program, which partners with F Street Community Center, provides meals on weekends to kids living in the 12th and F streets neighborhood. Despite a pandemic, troubled economy and a stop to critical school lunches until fall, the We Can Do This (WCDT) program has continued to feed local kids over the summer.
Prior to the current COVID-19 outbreak, WCDT worked with a team of volunteers to procure, prepare and serve weekend meals for up to 60 kids a day at F Street Community Center. In response to the current health crisis and the end of the school year, WCDT started developing a plan to continue its weekend meal service as well as provide 85 kids facing food insecurity with a weekly seven-day supply of food.
In order to continue week by week, the program relies on local volunteers to sort and pack food, as well as funding and in-kind donations from the Lincoln community. That’s where Lincoln Lodge No. 19 stepped in to help.
"We're really excited to help support the We Can Do This project," said Will Folsom, master of Lincoln Lodge No. 19. "These days, there are more families than ever relying on those meals at the F Street Community Center. We wanted to do something to help continue the Masons' tradition of charitable relief and support in the community, so passing the hat around to help Lincoln kids seemed like a good place to start. It’s an honor to support Susan Brown and her team as they keep spreading love and hope in Lincoln."
According to Brown, the program’s organizer, “Providing food for children is so much bigger than most people think it is. It was so scary to think about school needing to close because of a virus, but the fears that came with school closing go way beyond the virus for our families. Two meals a day being taken away from the kids is devastating. The funding the Masons have provided to support feeding these kids gives the parents one very important thing they don’t have to worry about.”
The F Street Community Center operates dozens of programs for youth and adults at 1225 F St. south of downtown Lincoln, and partnered early on with the We Can Do This program to allow operating from the Center. Those interested in donating, volunteering or learning more about the program can contact organizer Susan Brown at 402-570-4922, at wecandothis1224@gmail.com, or through the group’s Facebook page.
To learn more about the Masons, visit the Grand Lodge of Nebraska’s website at glne.org.
