Malone Center: 'Every storm runs out of rain'

Weeks ago, many children who showed up at the Clyde Malone Community Center’s youth programs were far behind in their school work. Today, those same young people are caught up with lesson plans.

“We knew this would be a problem for many of our families, because they are tired and frustrated," said John Goodwin, executive director of the Malone Center. "Some have lost jobs, others are working and have little time to home school their children. We view our mission as helping the children stay current with homework, as well as offering breakfast, lunch and a snack daily.”

Additional money from the Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund will support and expand the Center’s preschool and school-age programs.

“We are on the front line, and this grant is hugel," Goodwin said. "This will help us hire additional staff. One of our employees worked 93 hours last week. Right now, we are trying to do everything possible for our families.”

When Goodwin looks ahead, he uses a line from Maya Angelou: “Every storm runs out of rain … I want our community to stay encouraged and keep fighting. We are here for them.”

