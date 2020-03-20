Madonna reschedules Dish & Bloom fundraiser

In response to CDC recommendations regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital has postponed its March 31 Dish & Bloom fundraising luncheon.

The event, featuring Laura Dowling, former creative director for flowers and décor for the White House, will instead be on Friday, Aug. 28, at 11:30 a.m. at the Country Club of Lincoln, 3200 S. 24th St.

Dowling managed White House floral design for thousands of official and private events. The benefit luncheon for Madonna will include a floral arrangement demonstration by Dowling, tablescapes and a pop-up shop by Lee Douglas Interiors, a spring luncheon with wine and patient stories. Each guest will receive Dowling’s latest book, “Bouquets,” and have the opportunity to meet her at a book signing after the luncheon.

Tables and tickets already purchased for March 31 will be honored at the rescheduled event. If you have questions, call or email Suzanne Sughroue at 402-413-4782 or ssughroue@madonna.org. A limited number of seats are still available, but the online registration site at madonna.org/foundation is temporarily closed until July. Those interested may also call 402-413-4777 for ticket information.

