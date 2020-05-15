Lutheran Family Services: Addressing ‘anxiety pandemic’

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Life is always stressful for people who are living at the margins, surviving paycheck to paycheck, especially while dealing with mental health issues, according to Joel Stoltenow, development officer for Lutheran Family Services.

“But the pandemic has brought additional stress and strain, exacerbating the mental health crisis and bringing an anxiety pandemic,” Stoltenow said.

Support from Lincoln’s COVID-19 Response Fund means that Lutheran Family Services will be able to provide Lincoln residents with critical mental health care to get through this serious time.

“There has never been a more important time to address behavioral and mental health issues, substance abuse, the potential for domestic violence, medication management and integrated care,” Stoltenow emphasized.

Lutheran Family Services provides a broad range of support to the Lincoln community, but COVID-19 funding specifically pays for significant expansion of telehealth services, allowing online access to mental health care professionals.

Lincoln’s commitment to providing necessary resources is an inspiration, Stoltenow said. “We are grateful to be in this work – together with the Lincoln community – to help every person find the safety, hope and well-being that everyone deserves.”

