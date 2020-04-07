Lutheran Education Foundation livestreams 25th annual gala, raises $125K

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Lutheran Education Foundation (LEF) hosted its 25th annual Lincoln Lutheran Gala on March 27 through livestream instead of in-person due to the coronavirus situation.

Early in March, LEF started discussing alternatives for the gala, and on March 17th decided to shift to livestream. The decision was made easier because mobile bidding has been utilized for the past three years at the annual event. Thanks to Inspirmedia Productions, LEF was able to present a livestreamed event to the Lincoln Lutheran Warriors family.

“In planning this 25th Gala, we wanted to make it a memorable event,” said Lloyd Wagnitz, director of ministry advancement. “It was memorable, just not quite in the way we had originally planned.”

Silent auction items were opened up for bidding March 27 at 8 a.m., and “live” auction items opened up for bidding during the livestream. Over $125,000 was raised.

“The virtual event allowed us to control expenses and provide more funds to support Christian education for current and future students,” Wagnitz said.