It was only eight months ago when One Thread Project co-founders Suzanne Campbell and Amy Williams stood at their One Thread Project Women for Women annual fundraiser event, sharing their dream of expanding their work in Africa through opening a Women’s Education Center in Democratic Republic of Congo.
Not only was the dream to have a place for women to go for vocational training, entrepreneurship education, community, mentorship and the hope of Christ, but Campbell and Williams wanted it to be women-led as well. On June 12, their team arrived to see this dream of a Women’s Education Center realized.
Through the help of two grants, the doors to the new education center opened. And over the course of a few weeks, the sewing vocational program was at capacity. Due to generous Lincoln and Omaha donors, 16 women are able to attend daily sewing class instruction.
These women range in age from 15-38. Some are single mothers. Some are high school graduates. Others are hopeful to make enough money to go back to finish their high school education. They are all strong, capable, driven, funny and hardworking women.
None of this would have been possible without a strong local staff to run the center’s day-to-day operations.
In June, a team from Lincoln traveled to the Espoir Women’s Education Center to support, encourage and lead the entrepreneurship education course. Tim Johnson, Williams, Suzanne Campbell and David Campbell led the women through the first four entrepreneurial lessons and implemented a savings circle curriculum, which is the beginning of a savings account for each woman to use as business startup upon graduation.
New Covenant Church of Lincoln, where Williams and her family are members, sponsored their Senior Pastor Tim Johnson to implement Bible training as part of the center’s curriculum. The U.S. team partnered with the Espoir Women’s Center staff by encouraging and coming alongside them to strengthen their leadership to continue the program through graduation in March.
Since 2015, the One Thread Project has graduated over 45 women from its sewing vocational program. In March 2020, the very first class from the Espoir Women’s Center will graduate. This year, not only will the women graduate with their seamstress license and a sewing machine, but they will also graduate with the potential to apply for a micro-finance seed grant to begin their own small business.
