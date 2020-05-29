Local Kiwanis clubs help prevent child hunger

The Kiwanis motto is “Serving the Children of the World.” And local Kiwanis clubs are serving children in a big way by supporting local nonprofit organizations that provide food to families in need.
The eight Kiwanis clubs in Lincoln, plus two clubs each in Seward and Beatrice and one club each in Waverly, Hickman, Milford, Fairbury and Wymore, meet quarterly for a Kiwanis Division 21/22 meeting. For the 2020-21 Kiwanis Year, Governor Lenora Hanna challenged all clubs in the Nebraska/Iowa District to address the Kiwanis motto by developing a plan to address childhood hunger in our local communities.
At their February meeting, these clubs were challenged to go back to their individual clubs and create a plan to meet that goal and report the results at the May Council meeting. Because of the restrictions placed on face-to-face meetings, this was a challenge. On May 16, the clubs met as a group virtually. Also in attendance was Scott Young of the Food Bank of Lincoln.
Clubs reported what they had done. Some went to their members to ask for contributions. Others went to their boards and foundations to ask for support for this project. Some collected “K” Dollars (dollar bills with a “K” on them) or used their “Happy Dollar” fund to support this effort. Clubs in Milford and Seward made plans to support summer food programs in their local towns.
In total, local Kiwanis clubs raised more than $25,000 to support the Food Bank of Lincoln, Food Fort, F Street Recreation Center and Salvation Army. Participating Kiwanis clubs were Hickman, Lincoln Center, Lincoln Northeast, Sunrise, Fallbrook, Capital City, Cornhusker and SouthPointe.
Scott Young thanked the Kiwanians from these clubs for stepping up and serving the children in our local communities in this time of growing need.
