There are so many ways to create and sustain a vibrant community, and many of our fellow Lincolnites play their part in building up Lincoln by supporting our diverse and resilient nonprofits. Local charities rely on folks who believe in their mission to give of their time, talent and treasure so that this work can be sustained for the long term.
One example of Lincoln’s giving spirit is Give to Lincoln Day, which leverages each person’s charitable gifts with a match pool to ensure those dollars can go even further. This day of giving has become a celebration of philanthropy in our community and has resulted in more than $26 million to support our local nonprofits since it first began in 2012.
Although nonprofit organizations need funds today, it may also be compelling to consider a permanent stream of charitable dollars for a cause you’re passionate about. For example, lifelong Lincoln resident Louise Schleich appreciated the opportunity to create endowed funds at the Lincoln Community Foundation (LCF) that will benefit two of her favorite local organizations, Clinic with a Heart and Lighthouse.
“I am so impressed by what they do,” Schleich said.
Schleich created these funds by making a qualified charitable distribution from her IRA, because she did not need the income from her required minimum distribution.
“It was so easy to do this through my IRA, because I am lucky enough not to need the money I am required to receive each year,” she said.
An endowed fund provides invaluable support that nonprofits can rely on every year. Because the fund’s spendable income is available each year for its intended purpose, the principal can be invested and grow over time to provide even more support in later years. This becomes a permanent stream of dollars available for the organizations we care about, creating a legacy of support that extends beyond our lifetimes.
Teresa Harms, Clinic with a Heart executive director, is grateful for Schleich’s generosity and foresight.
“Louise is a long-time donor of Clinic with a Heart,” she said. “Creating this endowment will continue this relationship and sustains this critical support for the long term. Private support helps bind together like-minded people that have a heart to serve people with need.”
Lighthouse Executive Director Bill Michener agrees.
“It’s overwhelming and such a blessing that Mrs. Schleich created this fund to benefit Lighthouse,” he said. “Every pebble thrown into a pond causes a ripple effect, and people supporting us through their charitable gifts create that ripple and serve a higher purpose.”
Schleich is grateful she can support these nonprofits.
“These funds will be here long after I’m gone, and that pleases me,” she said. “My husband Jerry really loved to give back to our community, and he would be happy with the family legacy we have created with these funds.”
What sealed the deal was when she learned that LCF would provide a 10% match for each fund.
“I want to do my part to help, and this was a wonderful way to give back,” Schleich said.
The 10% match is available for gifts to endowed funds at LCF through December 2019.