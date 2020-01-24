Lincoln students receive EducationQuest scholarships

Nickolas Birdsley and Hatin Ido from Lincoln are among 10 Nebraskans who will share $56,000 in renewable Reaching Your Potential scholarships awarded by the EducationQuest Foundation. Birdsley attends the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Ido attends Bryan College of Health Sciences.

EducationQuest awards Reaching Your Potential scholarships twice a year to Nebraska students who have overcome significant obstacles to attend college. Applicants are referred by community agencies and schools statewide.

Since the program was developed in 2000, EducationQuest has awarded approximately $6.3 million in scholarships to 530 Nebraskans.

EducationQuest Foundation is a nonprofit organization with a mission to improve access to higher education in Nebraska. Headquartered in Lincoln, EducationQuest provides free college planning services, need-based scholarship programs, college access grants for high schools, college access resources for middle schools, and outreach services for community agencies. For more information, visit EducationQuest.org or call 402-475-5222.

