Lincoln Southeast Kiwanis Club’s annual dinner postponed

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted the Lincoln Southeast Kiwanis Club to postpone one of its long-time fundraisers.

The club’s annual spaghetti dinner, which became a chicken fingers dinner last year through a partnership with Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, had been scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 at Christ United Methodist Church, 46th and A streets. A silent auction had accompanied the meal.

Shifting gears because of social-distancing guidelines, Southeast Kiwanis is considering a “modified dinner” in the fall, assuming large gatherings are permitted by then.

“Considering what the coronavirus has done to the economy, to ask businesses for their (auction) support at this time was out of the question,” said club spokeswoman Marcia Wallen. “If we’re able to have the dinner, it will be modified, without the auction.”