Lincoln Southeast Kiwanis Club’s annual dinner postponed

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted the Lincoln Southeast Kiwanis Club to postpone one of its long-time fundraisers.
The club’s annual spaghetti dinner, which became a chicken fingers dinner last year through a partnership with Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, had been scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 at Christ United Methodist Church, 46th and A streets. A silent auction had accompanied the meal.
Shifting gears because of social-distancing guidelines, Southeast Kiwanis is considering a “modified dinner” in the fall, assuming large gatherings are permitted by then.
“Considering what the coronavirus has done to the economy, to ask businesses for their (auction) support at this time was out of the question,” said club spokeswoman Marcia Wallen. “If we’re able to have the dinner, it will be modified, without the auction.”
The pandemic has forced the Southeast Kiwanis Club to scale back some of its community service activities. Canceled events that received Southeast Kiwanis support include the Kiwanis Camp OK, a week-long summer camp for children who have completed fifth and sixth grades. Southeast Kiwanis also sponsored delegates to Boys State and Girls State, a week-long event in early June that brought high school seniors-to-be to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. It was canceled about a month ago.
On the service side, the current health crisis has forced Southeast Kiwanis to discontinue its involvement in a Reading to Preschoolers program and to halt the “TERRIFIC Kid” awards it sponsored at College View Academy. It also no longer can provide labor for the Food Bank of Lincoln’s BackPack program, which provides food-filled backpacks on Fridays to help students who qualify for free or reduced-price school lunches.
However, the service club is providing financial support for the BackPack program and is donating to the We Can Do This service program at the F Street Recreation Center, which provides weekend meals for children. Southeast Kiwanis Club also plans to fill back-to-school backpacks in July for children served by CEDARS.
Wallen said Southeast Kiwanis is now meeting virtually to connect club members via Zoom meetings. The club is also conducting a membership recruitment blitz and is currently waiving new members’ dues, both at the club level and through Kiwanis International.
Lincoln Southeast Kiwanis Club was chartered in 1993.
