Lincoln South Rotary supports Rotaract and wheelchair project

Lincoln South Rotary Club has continually supported the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Rotaract Club. One of the efforts being supported is providing wheelchairs to polio survivors in the Ivory Coast. To date, Lincoln South Rotary has provided funds to purchase six wheelchairs.

Rotaract is an extension of Rotary – consisting of young professionals and/or college students. UNL Rotaract Club members rely on the support of Rotary clubs to help them develop as clubs and community servants. For UNL Rotaract, that includes raising funds for the club's project to provide wheelchairs to polio survivors in the Ivory Coast.

UNL Rotaract members were inspired to undertake the project when they heard the stories of the struggles, and eventual independence, of one of their members – Konan Blaise (Koko).

Koko is a polio survivor from the Ivory Coast. He shared how his mother carried him to school because he could not walk. He has made her proud because of what he has been able to do, including continuing his education. Access to a wheelchair was critical to his independence. Koko’s mother told him that education was a path to a better life. He wanted others to have the same opportunity by providing wheelchairs to those in need.