Lincoln South Rotary supports Rotaract and wheelchair project

Lincoln South Rotary Club has continually supported the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Rotaract Club. One of the efforts being supported is providing wheelchairs to polio survivors in the Ivory Coast. To date, Lincoln South Rotary has provided funds to purchase six wheelchairs.
Rotaract is an extension of Rotary – consisting of young professionals and/or college students. UNL Rotaract Club members rely on the support of Rotary clubs to help them develop as clubs and community servants. For UNL Rotaract, that includes raising funds for the club's project to provide wheelchairs to polio survivors in the Ivory Coast.
UNL Rotaract members were inspired to undertake the project when they heard the stories of the struggles, and eventual independence, of one of their members – Konan Blaise (Koko).
Koko is a polio survivor from the Ivory Coast. He shared how his mother carried him to school because he could not walk. He has made her proud because of what he has been able to do, including continuing his education. Access to a wheelchair was critical to his independence. Koko’s mother told him that education was a path to a better life. He wanted others to have the same opportunity by providing wheelchairs to those in need.
Eradicating polio is a primary focus of Rotary Clubs around the world. Rotary has been working to eradicate polio for more than 30 years. The goal of ridding the world of this disease is closer than ever. As a founding partner of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, Rotary has reduced polio cases by 99.9% since its first project to vaccinate children in the Philippines in 1979.
You have free articles remaining.
It is natural that, as an organization focused on eradicating polio, Rotary clubs and Rotaract would also want to support victims and survivors of the disease.
The UNL Rotaract Club learned of the high population of polio victims who survived and are living in the Ivory Coast from Koko, and began an effort to provide support. The club sent a single wheelchair to the Ivory Coast that was presented to a polio survivor. The reaction was overwhelming, and the Rotaract Club soon realized that it could help change the lives of many more people.
This project has been embraced by Rotary in the Ivory Coast. Rotary Abidjan Lagune will provide a store and maintenance facility to fabricate and maintain wheelchairs, which will make this a strong, sustainable project. The UNL Rotaract Club is also working with The Wheelchair Foundation based in Canada, which provides shipping for the wheelchairs.
Rotaract clubs are supported by local Rotary clubs. The UNL Rotaract Club is co-sponsored by Lincoln South Rotary Club and Lincoln Rotary #14.
UNL Rotaract Club members hope that, with a few additional fundraising events, they can complete their goal this year of $18,000 to provide 120 wheelchairs.
How can you help? The next fundraiser is Wednesday, March 18, from 4:30-8 p.m. at The Pizza Ranch near 84th and Lexington Avenue. All tips and 10% of the sales during that time will go to Rotaract toward the project.
Rotary International is a volunteer organization of business and professional leaders who provide humanitarian service and help to build goodwill and peace in the world. Approximately 1.2 million Rotary Club members belong to 33,000 Rotary Clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas. To learn more about Lincoln South Rotary, visit lincolnsouthrotary.org.