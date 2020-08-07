Lincoln receives $24K History Nebraska preservation grant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln is among cities awarded a sub-grant through the Certified Local Government (CLG) program managed by History Nebraska’s State Historic Preservation Office.

The City of Lincoln received $24,000 to conduct an initial survey and National Register of Historic Places evaluation of the Axtell Heights/Indian Village neighborhood, develop public education opportunities, enhance online content of historic resources on city websites, and attend the National Alliance of Preservation Commission’s Forum and Restore Nebraska conferences.

The total granted was $131,970. Projects run through May 30, 2021. Funding comes from the National Park Service in the form of the Historic Preservation Fund. Each CLG matches the project by at least 40% in cash or in kind.

The Certified Local Government program provides grassroots wisdom and resources to encourage local preservation efforts. Communities that become a CLG gain the ability to encourage suitable development through ordinances, designate landmark historic places, fund public outreach and educational programs, and access technical assistance and training from the History Nebraska Historic Preservation Office and the National Park Service. The CLG program is open to all villages, cities and counties that have zoning regulations.

To learn more about the CLG program, visit history.nebraska.gov/historic-preservation.

