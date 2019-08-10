The 27th annual Lincoln Parks Foundation Golf Tournament is set for Friday, Sept. 13 at Highlands Golf Course, 5501 NW 12th St. The format will be four-person teams playing an 18-hole scramble.
An 11:30 a.m. check-in will be followed by a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. Players will receive a brown bag lunch, pin prizes, awards and a cookout dinner.
Team registration is $600 and the individual fee is $100. The Lincoln Parks Foundation is seeking sponsorships and pin prize donations. Proceeds from this tournament will support the Foundation’s mission to sustain and improve public parks and recreation programs and facilities. To date, this event has raised $275,000 for park projects and improvements.
This year’s tournament chairs are Jerry and Patty Shorney, Lincoln Parks Foundation Trustees and longtime supporters of parks and recreation in Lincoln.
For registration forms and more information, contact the Lincoln Parks Foundation office at 402-441-8258 or lincolnparks.org. Entry deadline is Sept. 2.