Lincoln Parks Foundation announces new brick program at Cascade Fountain

Lincoln Parks Foundation is rolling out a new program to recognize educators as part of its recently announced $1.6 million campaign to restore Cascade Fountain. The Cascade Honor Roll program provides an affordable opportunity to purchase an inscribed brick for a favorite teacher to be placed at the new plaza area at Cascade Fountain, located at 27th and Capitol Parkway.

“Everyone has at least one favorite teacher. This is a rare opportunity to provide a public tribute to a special someone who made a difference in your life,” said Lincoln Parks Foundation Executive Director Maggie Stuckey. “Cascade Honor Roll is open to any educators, teachers, paras, school staff, coaches, music teachers and those representing all levels of education from preschool to university, private or public.”

For a $250 donation, you can pay tribute to a favorite educator with three lines of text (first name, last name and school name) that will be displayed permanently on a 4- by 8-inch standard-size brick at Cascade Fountain. All those who order an inscribed brick will receive a letter that can be presented to your honoree, plus an opportunity to purchase a replica brick of the same size for an additional $50. A dedication event will be held once construction is completed, which is expected by late 2021.