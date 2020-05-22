Lincoln Parks Foundation announces new brick program at Cascade Fountain

Lincoln Parks Foundation is rolling out a new program to recognize educators as part of its recently announced $1.6 million campaign to restore Cascade Fountain. The Cascade Honor Roll program provides an affordable opportunity to purchase an inscribed brick for a favorite teacher to be placed at the new plaza area at Cascade Fountain, located at 27th and Capitol Parkway.
“Everyone has at least one favorite teacher. This is a rare opportunity to provide a public tribute to a special someone who made a difference in your life,” said Lincoln Parks Foundation Executive Director Maggie Stuckey. “Cascade Honor Roll is open to any educators, teachers, paras, school staff, coaches, music teachers and those representing all levels of education from preschool to university, private or public.”
For a $250 donation, you can pay tribute to a favorite educator with three lines of text (first name, last name and school name) that will be displayed permanently on a 4- by 8-inch standard-size brick at Cascade Fountain. All those who order an inscribed brick will receive a letter that can be presented to your honoree, plus an opportunity to purchase a replica brick of the same size for an additional $50. A dedication event will be held once construction is completed, which is expected by late 2021.
Known as “Teachers Fountain,” Cascade Fountain was built in 1978 to commemorate the nation’s bicentennial and to honor Nebraska educators for their dedication and commitment to provide excellence in education. Unfortunately, over the years, the condition of the fountain has deteriorated.
In January, Lincoln Parks Foundation announced the $1.6 million campaign to bring Cascade Fountain back to its former glory and make it more enjoyable for everyone to visit. The campaign will provide for the rehabilitation and refurbishment of the fountain and for related site improvements, as well as for an endowment for ongoing repair and replacement to sustain Cascade Fountain and surrounding grounds in the future.
In addition to restoring the fountain, the project includes creating a beautiful destination in the Antelope Park Triangle. Individuals and families can come spend the day and enjoy the spectacular water feature of Cascade Fountain, have a picnic on the sprawling, landscaped grounds, take in the breathtaking beauty of the nationally acclaimed Sunken Gardens, Rotary Strolling Garden and Hamann Rose Garden, and engage with the unique animals and habitats at Lincoln Children’s Zoo.
All donors giving $1,000 or more to the campaign will be recognized on the donor wall on-site and may recognize a favorite teacher as part of the Cascade Honor Roll program for no additional commitment. To order, visit LincolnParks.org/Cascade. Orders must be received by Dec. 31.
Questions? Contact the Lincoln Parks Foundation at 402-441-8258 or director@lincolnparks.org. For more details about naming opportunities or the campaign, visit lincolnparks.org/cascade.
