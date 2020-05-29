Lincoln Literacy creates new tools in changing pandemic world

Life changed in an instant, and though Lincoln Literacy paused to regroup, the nonprofit has bounded back fast, according to Clayton F. Naff, its executive director.
“This pandemic changed everything, and we needed to change with it,” Naff said.
In fact, recently Lincoln Literacy took some enormous strides:
• Restoring educational services with 38 online classes;
• Restarting GED prep classes;
• Reviving classes on becoming a certified nursing assistant;
• Restarting online English language classes;
• Restoring engagement opportunities;
• Creating multi-lingual videos in key languages;
• Adding virtual field trips; and
• Providing crucial online guidance for conflict resolution.
“We serve some of the most vulnerable in this community -- people who don’t have English as a first language, those who are not as literate as the general population," Naff said. "We needed to reach out immediately to help them understand what was going on and get them critical, reliable information about the pandemic.”
Lincoln COVID-19 Response money is allowing Lincoln Literacy to continue its progress.
“I’ve never been prouder to live in Lincoln than now,” Naff said. “We have really demonstrated that we are a community, and that we care about one another. Despite our individual worries, we are willing to pitch in and help one another. And that’s beautiful.”
