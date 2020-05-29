Lincoln Literacy creates new tools in changing pandemic world

Life changed in an instant, and though Lincoln Literacy paused to regroup, the nonprofit has bounded back fast, according to Clayton F. Naff, its executive director.

“We serve some of the most vulnerable in this community -- people who don’t have English as a first language, those who are not as literate as the general population," Naff said. "We needed to reach out immediately to help them understand what was going on and get them critical, reliable information about the pandemic.”