Lincoln G.O.L.D. scholarship recipients
Lincoln G.O.L.D. scholarship recipients

The Lincoln G.O.L.D. (Girls Organization for Leadership and Development) scholarship program was created to recognize high school seniors who demonstrate excellent leadership in their school and community. Both young men and women who plan to attend college in Nebraska are eligible to apply.

Scholarship winners are identified by a committee of current and former educators. Over the past five years, 135 scholarships have been awarded totaling $272,000.

The 2020 Lincoln G.O.L.D. scholarship winners are pictured here.

