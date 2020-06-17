Lincoln G.O.L.D. participants share favorite memories

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lincoln G.O.L.D. (Girls Organization for Leadership and Development) is a local nonprofit with a two-fold purpose: mentorship and scholarship. The program started in 2015.

The mentorship arm consists of junior and senior high school girls from the surrounding Lincoln area. Participating students attend an educational class and volunteer for a Lincoln organization each month. This fosters the development of leadership, confidence and character-building skills, and is aimed at supporting the transition to life following high school.

These young women also help raise funds for the scholarship program, which was created to recognize high school seniors who demonstrate excellent leadership in their school and community.

Unfortunately, Lincoln G.O.L.D. was not able to hold its annual scholarship gala due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This gala typically provides an opportunity to recognize participants in the mentorship program and raise funds for scholarships. Despite the cancellation of the gala, 26 scholarships were awarded this year (see the winners on page 10). Although the gala did not occur as planned, many local corporations and business owners graciously donated funds to support Lincoln G.O.L.D.’s mission.