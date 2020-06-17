Lincoln G.O.L.D. participants share favorite memories

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Kaitlyn Adams: “I was nominated for All American at cheer camp.”
Caitlin Alesch: “Getting accepted into Iowa State University.”
Myah Anderson: “Receiving the Future Business Leader award and scholarship from the Inspire Foundation.”
Elle Baete: “I got a spot on work crew at a Young Life summer camp!”
Kat Ball: “I volunteered in Tanzania with children and families in the impoverished village of Uswaa.”
Emily Bray: “Becoming a varsity captain for my high school cheerleading team.”
Hannah Brodecky: “Finding out how much I enjoy serving my community.”
Lydia Brown: “Giving back to the community this year with Lincoln G.O.L.D.”
Sailor Burch: “Winning state with my high school dance team two years in a row.”
Alex Davis: “Winning state with my high school cheer team.”
Cally Dorff: “Winning the high point dressage rider award.”
Rachel Fleeman: “Learning communication, dedication and confidence from Lincoln G.O.L.D.”
Bella Galindo: “Participating in unified bowling this school year.”
Ashley Goodyear: “I got the pleasure of serving people in need.”
Rachel Heyne: “Realizing that I love bringing joy to anyone who needs it most.”
Eden Kruce: “Getting accepted into my dream college.”
Olivia Lempka: “Being accepted into the National Honor Society.”
Celeste Matthes: “Forming personal connections within the community and developing individual skills to be an effective leader.”
Abby Meyer: “Competing at the Cheerleading Summit with my cheer team.”
Hope Muehling: “Volunteering with children at People’s City Mission with Lincoln G.O.L.D.”
Hanna Nguyen: “Making the 2020-21 cheer team for Nebraska Wesleyan University.”
Lyndsay Olson: “Making the cheer team. Lincoln G.O.L.D. has given me the opportunity to grow my leadership skills.”
Lauren Parker: “Spending time with my family while quarantined.”
Brooke Peltz: “Receiving the Myron Oehlerking Leadership Award this volleyball season.”
Carlie Randall: The Boys and Girls Club event taught me what a difference small actions can make in someone's life.”
Carli Shandera: “My dance team won state in the high kick division.”
Katie Smith: “Volunteering at the Boys and Girls Club Halloween party.”
Isabella Villanueva: “Being chosen to attend Girls State.”
Cambry Waddell: “Meeting with women leaders of Lincoln like Dr. Stephanie Sutton.”
Sophie Widman: “Getting involved in Lincoln G.O.L.D. and starting to volunteer more.”
Lincoln G.O.L.D. (Girls Organization for Leadership and Development) is a local nonprofit with a two-fold purpose: mentorship and scholarship. The program started in 2015.
The mentorship arm consists of junior and senior high school girls from the surrounding Lincoln area. Participating students attend an educational class and volunteer for a Lincoln organization each month. This fosters the development of leadership, confidence and character-building skills, and is aimed at supporting the transition to life following high school.
These young women also help raise funds for the scholarship program, which was created to recognize high school seniors who demonstrate excellent leadership in their school and community.
Unfortunately, Lincoln G.O.L.D. was not able to hold its annual scholarship gala due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This gala typically provides an opportunity to recognize participants in the mentorship program and raise funds for scholarships. Despite the cancellation of the gala, 26 scholarships were awarded this year (see the winners on page 10). Although the gala did not occur as planned, many local corporations and business owners graciously donated funds to support Lincoln G.O.L.D.’s mission.
Because the annual Lincoln G.O.L.D. Spring Gala was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, program participants missed out on the celebration and recognition they deserved.