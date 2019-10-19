The Lincoln Fire Fighters Association Local #644 (www.iaff644.org) and Operation Warm (www.operationwarm.org) are raising money to buy new winter coats for children in need. Since 2014, the Lincoln Fire Fighters have helped over 4,000 Lincoln elementary school children by providing new, warm winter coats.
“Lincoln’s fire fighters see the need for this program daily,” said Jason Love, program coordinator. “We have a great partnership with the schools, and they help us identify the areas where we can do the most good.”
Schools are selected based on the percentage of student enrollment in the free and reduced lunch program. To qualify for a free lunch, a family of four must make less than $33,475.
This year, the Lincoln Fire Fighters Association is donating coats to students at Clinton (29th and Holdrege streets, 94% enrolled), Elliott (25th and N streets, 86% enrolled) and Lakeview (300 Capitol Beach Blvd., 75% enrolled) elementary schools. Over 1,300 coats will be donated.
“It’s pretty amazing to see how excited the children are to receive a new coat,” Love said. “We relish this opportunity to serve our community and are so proud of the local support we receive to make this program a reality each year.”
To donate, go to iaff644.org or operationwarm.org.