Lincoln Covid Sewists make over 22,000 face masks

When the COVID-19 crisis hit in mid-March, friends requested masks for local agencies. Quantities requested were more than could easily be made by one person, so the help of Lincoln Quilters Guild, Lincoln Modern Quilt Guild and many friends was requested via emails and Facebook.
Quilters have the fabric and, due to the pandemic, extra time and the desire to help others. As a result, Lincoln Covid Sewists was formed, with over 130 volunteers and donors of materials.
So far, 22,000 face masks, 269 hospital gowns, 270 surgical scrub caps and 12 pairs of surgical shoe covers have been donated to over 55 local organizations, mostly nonprofits. The group does not have a budget, as members rely on donations of needed supplies (primarily fabric and elastic). The project is accomplished with no physical contact. Sewists message electronically with needed supplies for mask making, and these are placed in a tub on my porch for pick-up.
Completed masks are returned the same way. Pre-cut mask kits, including elastic, are available for the sewists, or they can use their own materials.
Recently, Great Western Bank recognized the group with the Great Gifts of Gratitude Award.
Masks have been donated to Bryan Health Systems, Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, Lancaster County Mental Health Crisis Center, Lancaster County Detention, Tabitha Health Care Services, CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Home Health Care Assistance, Mandarin Independence House, Czech Village, Freedom Health Care, Barnabas Community, People’s City Mission, Community Health Endowment, Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Tabitha Meals on Wheels, CenterPointe, Child Advocacy Center, Foster Care Closet, University of Nebraska, Lincoln Office for Early Childhood, International Quilt Museum, Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, Southeast Lincoln Family Medical, restaurant and grocery in Crete, Jenda Family Services, Nebraska Impact, Cedars Home for Children, Air National Guard, Southeast Community College, Eastridge Food Panty, Malone Community Center, Good Neighbor Center, Habitat for Humanity, Lutheran Family Services, FoodNet, City Impact, Asian Community and Cultural Center, Catholic Social Services, Lancaster County Fair, LPS Family Literacy program, Community Learning Centers, Cristo Rey Catholic Church, Boys and Girls Club, Friendship Home, Educare Lincoln, Lancaster Rehabilitation Center, Homestead Rehabilitation Center, Holmes Lake Rehabilitation and Care Center, Sumner Place, Hope Spoke, the Gathering Place and Head Start.
In addition, elastic has been shared with the Omaha Indian Reservation and Yazidi refugees.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!