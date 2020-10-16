Lincoln Covid Sewists make over 22,000 face masks

When the COVID-19 crisis hit in mid-March, friends requested masks for local agencies. Quantities requested were more than could easily be made by one person, so the help of Lincoln Quilters Guild, Lincoln Modern Quilt Guild and many friends was requested via emails and Facebook.

Quilters have the fabric and, due to the pandemic, extra time and the desire to help others. As a result, Lincoln Covid Sewists was formed, with over 130 volunteers and donors of materials.

So far, 22,000 face masks, 269 hospital gowns, 270 surgical scrub caps and 12 pairs of surgical shoe covers have been donated to over 55 local organizations, mostly nonprofits. The group does not have a budget, as members rely on donations of needed supplies (primarily fabric and elastic). The project is accomplished with no physical contact. Sewists message electronically with needed supplies for mask making, and these are placed in a tub on my porch for pick-up.

Completed masks are returned the same way. Pre-cut mask kits, including elastic, are available for the sewists, or they can use their own materials.

Recently, Great Western Bank recognized the group with the Great Gifts of Gratitude Award.