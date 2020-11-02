Lincoln Community Foundation honors Acklies at annual event

The Lincoln Community Foundation hosted its annual Donor Recognition virtually on Oct. 22, celebrating donors from 2019 who are making Lincoln a better place to live – now and for future generations. The virtual event also included the 2020 Charity Award presentation to Duane and Phyllis Acklie on behalf of the community.

“We were thrilled to have more than 8,500 donors make gifts to the Foundation last year,” said Foundation President Barbara Bartle. “You are the people who are planting the seeds for the future of Lincoln.”

The 2020 Charity Award presentation followed the donor recognition portion of the event. The Charity Award was created by the Foundation for the community to recognize individuals for their leadership and philanthropy. The Foundation was honored to announce Duane and Phyllis Acklie as the 2020 Charity Award recipients.

“This is a family that stands as a very good example of what a family should be,” said Dr. Tom Osborne, recipient of the 2019 Charity Award. “They are made of the right stuff, and they believe in the right things.”

From business to politics, faith to philanthropy, the Acklies have been pillars of the community for decades. They consider their community in the holistic sense and spread this love and kindness to many.