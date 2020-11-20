Lincoln Community Foundation grants over $1M

Thanks to the foresight of generous donors, Lincoln Community Foundation made grants in November of nearly $1.1 million to 160 nonprofit organizations, 88 of which were local.

These grants came from designated funds created by donors to support their favorite nonprofits and houses of worship. These endowed funds provide annual financial support to the organizations specified by the donors, helping the community and the nonprofits grow and thrive forever.

Established in 1955, the Lincoln Community Foundation strives to continually enrich the Lincoln community by promoting and achieving perpetual philanthropic support. The foundation has distributed more than $160 million in grants to nonprofit organizations that have improved the lives of thousands of residents.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0