The Lincoln Community Foundation (LCF) has distributed $150,000 in community grants to 17 local nonprofit organizations. These grants are made possible by contributions from the Lincoln Forever Fund and from LCF donor endowment funds. In addition, LCF awarded over $430,000 in scholarship funds to 271 students.
Organizations that that received grant funding include:
Aging Partners - $15,000: New van for transporting meals to senior centers.
Asian Community and Cultural Center - $10,000: Increasing the stability of immigrant and refugee families.
Capital Humane Society - $10,000: Capital improvements at the Park Boulevard facility.
Center for Legal Immigration Assistance - $10,000: Support for high quality, affordable legal immigration services.
Child Advocacy Center - $7,500: Program support for services designed to reduce trauma, seek justice and foster hope and healing for children and their families.
Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties - $5,000: Enhancing meal quality and nutrition at The Gathering Place.
Community CROPS - $10,000: Increasing food security in Lincoln.
Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools - $5,000: Expansion of the 2Gen Family Literacy program at Belmont Elementary School.
Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska - $2,000: Outreach programming in Lincoln Title I schools.
Girls Inc. of Lincoln - $8,000: "Eureka!" program support for STEM education and enrichment for underserved girls.
HopeSpoke - $10,000: Comprehensive behavioral and mental health services for children and families.
Lincoln Housing Charities - $5,000: Lincoln Northeast High School student-build housing program.
Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach - $10,000: Landlord Liaison Project that creates and strengthens partnerships between landlords, tenants and agencies to find housing for those experiencing homelessness.
Mourning Hope Grief Center - $10,000: Make Room for HOPE Capital Campaign to build a new facility in west Lincoln.
Nebraska Children and Families Foundation - $10,000: LEAP program supporting former foster care youth in postsecondary education.
University of Nebraska – Center for Civic Engagement - $15,000: Support for a graduate assistant to expand campus and community access to GivePulse, a volunteer coordination platform.
Voices of Hope - $7,500: Support for 24-hour sexual assault and abuse services.
Established in 1955, the Lincoln Community Foundation strives to continually enrich the Lincoln community by promoting and achieving perpetual philanthropic support. The foundation currently manages $140 million in assets and has distributed more than $130 million in grants to nonprofit organizations that have improved the lives of thousands of residents.