Christ United Methodist Church, 4530 A St., will send a team of nine volunteers to Puerto Rico to aid in the ongoing hurricane relief efforts from July 17-26. These volunteers will help rebuild the Carolina neighborhood of San Juan, Puerto Rico.
An estimated 35,000 homes in Puerto Rico are still using temporary tin roofs. The mission team will focus on providing permanent roofing, gutting homes of hurricane damage, repairing damaged walls, and aiding in whatever projects the residents of San Juan may need.
The team from Lincoln has been commissioned through the United Methodist Volunteers in Mission organization, which works personally with those effected by natural disasters to form relief teams uniquely suited to meet their individual needs.
Puerto Rico is still in a desperate recovery stage following Hurricane Maria, which struck almost two years ago. The volunteers from Christ UMC would appreciate your prayers of support not only for their team, but more importantly for those whose lives have been so radically altered by the hurricane -- families who are still struggling to recover.
For more details, contact Pastor Richard Randolph at 402-489-9618 or richard.randolph@christumclinc.org.