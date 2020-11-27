Lincoln Children's Museum fundraising campaign underway

For 30 years, the Lincoln Children’s Museum has provided a unique environment to create, discover and learn through the power of play. Its effort to reopen and remain open while considering all health and safety recommendations has assisted families with appropriate child development, including aspects of mental health and socialization. In order to provide opportunities for early childhood learning and family fun for the next 30 years, the museum is asking for the community’s help.
“This year has been hard on everyone, families and businesses alike, but being a private nonprofit during a pandemic is a challenge we need assistance with at this time,” said Tara Knuth, executive director.
She went on to share that many don’t realize the museum is a nonprofit, let alone a private nonprofit. Private nonprofits do not receive government funding, but rather rely on public patronage and donations to support and carry out community contributions. And with the museum’s doors closed for nearly four months earlier this year, combined with now decreased attendance to meet local Directive Health Measures (DHMs), current levels of in-museum patronage are no longer enough to support the museum.
That’s where the new LCMgive campaign comes in. You can donate by texting “LCMgive” to 443-21 or by visiting www.LincolnChildrensMuseum.org. This campaign is just a small step in recovering from the mountainous budget shortfall the museum is facing, Knuth said.
But together, and step by step, museum administration hopes that it’s a mountain that can be conquered. Already, one of the museum’s most generous and long-standing partners, Ameritas, has invested in the campaign to give it a kick-start.
“Over the years, the Lincoln Children’s Museum has brought many smiles to kids and parents alike,” said Liz Ring Carlson, second vice president of corporate communications and community relations at Ameritas. “I have fond memories of taking my children to the museum to experience the power of play – even putting on a costume myself and singing on the stage with them! We hope this grant helps to ensure that families and tourists to Lincoln get to experience the magic of the museum for years to come.”
Money donated through the campaign will help the museum operate and develop alternative public programming that will sustain the organization until traditional play can resume.
