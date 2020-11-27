Lincoln Children's Museum fundraising campaign underway

For 30 years, the Lincoln Children’s Museum has provided a unique environment to create, discover and learn through the power of play. Its effort to reopen and remain open while considering all health and safety recommendations has assisted families with appropriate child development, including aspects of mental health and socialization. In order to provide opportunities for early childhood learning and family fun for the next 30 years, the museum is asking for the community’s help.

“This year has been hard on everyone, families and businesses alike, but being a private nonprofit during a pandemic is a challenge we need assistance with at this time,” said Tara Knuth, executive director.

She went on to share that many don’t realize the museum is a nonprofit, let alone a private nonprofit. Private nonprofits do not receive government funding, but rather rely on public patronage and donations to support and carry out community contributions. And with the museum’s doors closed for nearly four months earlier this year, combined with now decreased attendance to meet local Directive Health Measures (DHMs), current levels of in-museum patronage are no longer enough to support the museum.