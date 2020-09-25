Lincoln-based project helps Congonese women through pandemic

At One Thread, we knew we needed to find a way to care for the women in our program through this pandemic. It is because of our incredible partners that we were able to pay our staff their entire salary while the center was shut down due to a government mandate.

We also began a food program that allowed women to have the resources to feed their families for an entire month. Bags of charcoal and oil for cooking rice and beans were purchased to alleviate the anxiety of when the next meal would come. Each family received three months of food relief.

The women were able to use their sewing skills to create facemasks to give to their families, friends and communities to prevent the spread of the virus.

Savings Circle

Although we were not able to travel to Congo in 2020, when we traveled to the capital city of Kinshasa in 2019, we were able to launch Savings Circle for the women in our program. Each month, the students paid a small school fee and also contributed to their individual Savings Circle account. Each month, they deposited $2 with the opportunity to save more if they could. We wanted them to emulate what they were learning in their business classes and practice the skill of saving their money. The plan was for them to receive all the money they saved in their Saving Circle at their graduation.