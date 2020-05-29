Lincoln author Joe Starita raises big funds for little people

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It had been a rough few months on the Omaha Reservation. There had been a suicide cluster, a shortened school year and then the virus arrived. In short order, there was a desperate need for a number of things – but one of the biggest needs was for the smallest people: diapers and baby wipes.

Joe Starita, local author and University of Nebraska-Lincoln journalism professor, saw this need firsthand and thought there was a way to help. So he bridged his contacts and friendships on and off the reservation – suggesting everyone chip in $50. Within 10 days, about 75 good-hearted citizens contributed over $6,500 – enough to buy over 44,000 diapers.

“These donations not only aided us in our mission to assist our students and families during the COVID-19 pandemic, but truly reinforced our belief in the kindness of others,” said Stacie Hardy, superintendent of Omaha (Umonhon) Nation Public School.

A good many of the donations came from a single source – Nebraska’s Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter. Molly O’Holleran, a DAR member from North Platte, alerted her group to the need.

“Generous Nebraska DAR members were honored to give away hygiene products and diapers to improve lives of young women and their babies on the Omaha Reservation,” O’Holleran said.