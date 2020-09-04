Lincoln Animal Ambassadors awarded 2 grants

Lincoln Animal Ambassadors (LAA) received two grants this summer -- one from the BISSELL Pet Foundation, and the other from the Best Friends Animal Society. The grants will help LAA continue its voucher-based low cost spay/neuter program and its temporary assistance pet food bank.
The BISSELL Pet Foundation (BPF) awarded $3,600 to LAA.
“Due to COVID-19, veterinary clinics across the country have put critical spay/neuter surgeries on hold for months, leaving thousands of shelter pets unaltered," said Cathy Bissell, founder of BPF. "Knowing this, BISSELL Pet Foundation is awarding more spay/neuter grant funding than ever to support shelters' needs and ensure the health and safety of pets."
BPF’s spring grant cycle awarded funding to 86 organizations in 28 states totaling $487,418 for spay/neuter. With a mission to find every pet a home, BPF focuses its efforts on adoption, spay/neuter, microchipping and emergency support.
According to LAA President Mary Douglas, “The grant will give our spay/neuter program a jump-start when we start issuing vouchers again. Spay/neuter is important in our community, and it’s been missed during the COVID-19 shutdown.”
LAA is reformatting its low-income spay/neuter process and hopes to restart the program this fall.
Best Friends Animal Society awarded LAA $4,500 through a Rachael Ray Save Them All COVID-19 Relief Grant to Help Save and Support Community Pets.
“In this uncertain time, our goal is to save and support as many dogs and cats as we were on track to save and support prior to the pandemic,” said Douglas. “We appreciate the help from Best Friends Animal Society in making it possible for LAA’s pet food bank to continue pet food distribution. Community is more important than ever right now.”
BISSELL Pet Foundation is a charitable 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to help reduce the number of animals in shelters through pet adoption, spay/neuter programs, microchipping and emergency support. Founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell, BPF is an extension of her long-standing love for animals and commitment to their welfare. BPF has since partnered with 5,000 shelters and rescue services across the U.S. and Canada to help pets find loving homes. The foundation is supported by generous donors and BISSELL Homecare Inc.
Best Friends Animal Society is a leading national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters. In addition to running lifesaving programs in partnership with more than 2,800 animal welfare groups across the country, Best Friends has regional centers in New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Salt Lake City and Houston, and operates the nation's largest no-kill sanctuary for companion animals.
Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters nationwide from an estimated 17 million per year to around 733,000. It is determined to bring the country to no-kill by the year 2025 by working collaboratively with shelters, rescue groups and other organizations to Save Them All. LAA is an active partner in the Best Friends Network.
The Rachael Ray Save Them All COVID-19 Relief Program, administered by Best Friends and funded by The Rachael Ray Foundation, provides COVID-19 relief grants to shelters and rescue groups across the country. The Rachael Ray Foundation helps animals in need and is funded by a portion of proceeds from each sale of Rachael's pet food, Nutrish.
LAA is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization funded entirely by donations and fundraisers. It addresses the root causes of animal homelessness in Lancaster County.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!