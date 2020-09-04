Lincoln Animal Ambassadors awarded 2 grants

“In this uncertain time, our goal is to save and support as many dogs and cats as we were on track to save and support prior to the pandemic,” said Douglas. “We appreciate the help from Best Friends Animal Society in making it possible for LAA’s pet food bank to continue pet food distribution. Community is more important than ever right now.”

BISSELL Pet Foundation is a charitable 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to help reduce the number of animals in shelters through pet adoption, spay/neuter programs, microchipping and emergency support. Founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell, BPF is an extension of her long-standing love for animals and commitment to their welfare. BPF has since partnered with 5,000 shelters and rescue services across the U.S. and Canada to help pets find loving homes. The foundation is supported by generous donors and BISSELL Homecare Inc.

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters. In addition to running lifesaving programs in partnership with more than 2,800 animal welfare groups across the country, Best Friends has regional centers in New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Salt Lake City and Houston, and operates the nation's largest no-kill sanctuary for companion animals.