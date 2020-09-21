Lienemanns’ charitable giving lives on through children, foundation

“Dad wanted to fund the accounting chair while he was still alive,” Doug said.

According to a quote from Del Sr. in an Oct. 2, 2012, Daily Nebraskan article highlighting the $1 million gift, he was always a believer in charity and felt that he needed to bless others as the Lord had blessed him.

Six of the seven Lienemann children received degrees from UNL like their parents. Del Jr. and Doug became CPAs, and Del Jr. continues as head of D.A. Lienemann CPA, PC. Del Sr. retired at age 94.

Another son, Dan, also took up accounting, while daughter Diane followed in her mother’s footsteps to become a nurse. Scholz and her husband own their own business, and her sister Dorothy is a family counselor. David died at age 15 from a brain tumor.

Each of the surviving Lienemann children attributes part of their success to their university educations. But they are quick to give a lot of credit to their parents for dedicating their lives to teaching them about finances and compassion.

Doug appreciated his dad’s efforts to teach him business principles, like the concept of risk and reward.

Volunteers as well as philanthropists