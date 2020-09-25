Lienemann Charitable Foundation grants awarded

The Lienemann Charitable Foundation Board of Trustees awarded a total of $430,000 in grants to 22 nonprofit recipients during its fiscal year, which ended Aug. 31.
The private Foundation's mission is to support the local community and honor the giving philosophy exhibited by Foundation founders Del Sr. and Charlotte Lienemann. The Foundation’s purpose is to support religious, charitable, scientific, literary or educational purposes, which includes encouraging the arts and funding disadvantaged human or animal programs.
For information about grant eligibility and the application process, visit www.lienemannfoundation.org.
Significant grants made in the past fiscal year include:
$125,000 to the University of Nebraska Foundation: $100,000 for the Lienemann Chair of Accounting at the College of Business at UNL, and $25,000 for the university's College of Nursing.
$100,000 to the Nebraska District of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod: Funding for the University of Nebraska Lutheran Chapel renovation at the Lincoln downtown campus.
$82,000 to various churches: Operational and mission-driven grants to St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, Good Shepard Presbyterian Church and Christ Lutheran Church in Lincoln, and Valley Church in Des Moines, Iowa.
$50,000 to Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra: Funding for the Young Professional Patrons discount and reduced-price tickets for students’ program. These programs make attending a symphony program affordable for students and young professionals with ticket prices as low as $5 each.
$16,000 to TeamMates Mentoring Program: Funding for the mentoring program, which began in 1991 with the vision of Nebraska Coach Tom Osborne and his wife, Nancy. They felt that Husker football athletes could make a positive impact on 22 middle school students. The program has evolved and now serves thousands of boys and girls throughout the Midwest, and mentors come from all walks of life.
$16,000 in operational funding to Friendship Home: Friendship Home provides a safe, confidential shelter to support, shelter and advocate for victims of domestic violence and their children.
$9,000 in operational funding to the Lincoln Children’s Zoo: The Children’s Zoo has positively impacted generations of families in the community and is home to over 350 animals, with attendance of over 225,000 persons each year. The zoo’s mission is “To enrich lives through firsthand interaction with living things.” And its motto is ”Learn Firsthand!”
$8,500 in operational funding to the People’s City Mission: The Mission was started in 1907 by local churches, and its mission is to be a witness for Christ among the poor and homeless, serve their needs and advocate their cause to the community at large.
$4,000 in operational funding to the American Red Cross: The Red Cross prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors.
$4,000 to the Lincoln Police Department: Funding for the department's K-9 unit.
$2,500 in operational funding to the Cornhusker Council Boy Scouts of America: Scouting’s mission is to prepare young people to make ethical choices over their lifetime by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law.
