Lienemann Charitable Foundation grants awarded

$50,000 to Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra: Funding for the Young Professional Patrons discount and reduced-price tickets for students’ program. These programs make attending a symphony program affordable for students and young professionals with ticket prices as low as $5 each.

$16,000 to TeamMates Mentoring Program: Funding for the mentoring program, which began in 1991 with the vision of Nebraska Coach Tom Osborne and his wife, Nancy. They felt that Husker football athletes could make a positive impact on 22 middle school students. The program has evolved and now serves thousands of boys and girls throughout the Midwest, and mentors come from all walks of life.

$16,000 in operational funding to Friendship Home: Friendship Home provides a safe, confidential shelter to support, shelter and advocate for victims of domestic violence and their children.

$9,000 in operational funding to the Lincoln Children’s Zoo: The Children’s Zoo has positively impacted generations of families in the community and is home to over 350 animals, with attendance of over 225,000 persons each year. The zoo’s mission is “To enrich lives through firsthand interaction with living things.” And its motto is ”Learn Firsthand!”