LEA-R awards scholarships to student teachers

The Lincoln Education Association-Retired (LEA-R) and Union Bank have awarded four $1,000 scholarships to education majors who will student teach this fall and in the spring of 2021.
The scholarship winners are:
Mackenzie Ferrel, a Lincoln North Star High School graduate who attends Concordia University. She will student teach in spring 2021. Her endorsements are in elementary special education and American Sign Language.
Mikara Feit, a Lincoln Northeast graduate who attends the University of Nebraska-Kearney. She will student teach this fall. Her endorsements are in special education in grades 7-12 and K-12, as well as in English as a Second Language.
Hailey Bottoms, a Lincoln Southeast graduate who attends the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She will student teach in spring 2021. Her endorsements are in secondary English language arts, which consists of English, speech/debate, journalism and theater.
Leah Elliott, a Lincoln North Star graduate who attends UNL. She will student teach this fall. Her endorsements are in elementary education from birth through grade 3.
LEA-R scholarship co-chairs are Barb Hetcko and Mary Lou Sandell.
