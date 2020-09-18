LEA-R awards scholarships to student teachers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln Education Association-Retired (LEA-R) and Union Bank have awarded four $1,000 scholarships to education majors who will student teach this fall and in the spring of 2021.

The scholarship winners are:

Mackenzie Ferrel, a Lincoln North Star High School graduate who attends Concordia University. She will student teach in spring 2021. Her endorsements are in elementary special education and American Sign Language.

Mikara Feit, a Lincoln Northeast graduate who attends the University of Nebraska-Kearney. She will student teach this fall. Her endorsements are in special education in grades 7-12 and K-12, as well as in English as a Second Language.

Hailey Bottoms, a Lincoln Southeast graduate who attends the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She will student teach in spring 2021. Her endorsements are in secondary English language arts, which consists of English, speech/debate, journalism and theater.

Leah Elliott, a Lincoln North Star graduate who attends UNL. She will student teach this fall. Her endorsements are in elementary education from birth through grade 3.

LEA-R scholarship co-chairs are Barb Hetcko and Mary Lou Sandell.

