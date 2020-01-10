LCF to host Lincoln Littles giving day Feb. 12

Last year, the Lincoln Community Foundation (LCF) hosted its first-ever Lincoln Littles giving day in honor of Abe Lincoln’s birthday, Feb. 12. The day, inspired by the Prosper Lincoln agenda on early childhood, raised an impressive $637,397 to help more than 110 children from low-income families access quality early childhood education programs.

“Hats off to Lincoln,” said Barbara Bartle, LCF president. “As we enter into the second year of the Lincoln Littles program, we look forward to supporting even more children in our community.”

Thirteen early childhood education providers qualified for funding to provide tuition assistance to low-income families through the Lincoln Littles initiative in 2019. All providers are Step 2 or higher on Nebraska’s Step Up to Quality five-step rating scale.

Testimonials pouring in from families who received assistance through the program paint a picture of gratitude. One such testimonial said, “Thanks to Lincoln Littles, we have been able to have two of our children attend an accredited pre-school program that we otherwise would not have been able to afford. Lincoln Littles has helped our family tremendously.”

