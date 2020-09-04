LCF awards $500K to nonprofits and students

To date this year, the Lincoln Community Foundation (LCF) has distributed $87,800 in Open Door Grants to 18 local nonprofit organizations.
Established in January 2020, Open Door Grants support efforts by nonprofits in Lincoln and Lancaster County to meet existing needs or address challenges and opportunities facing our community. These grants are made possible by contributions from the Lincoln Forever Fund and from LCF donor endowment funds.
In addition, LCF awarded upwards of $420,000 in scholarship funds to over 250 students.
Organizations that that received grant funding include:
Asian Community & Cultural Center - Support for CareerLadder project (by New Americans Task Force);
Barnabas Community - Support for meals, household products, hygiene kits and other basic needs;
Christian Heritage - Families Together program;
Clinic With a Heart - Operations support;
Community Action Partnership of Lancaster/Saunders - Expansion of The Gathering Place operating hours;
Food Fort - Back to school event that provides one pair of shoes per child;
Fresh Start Home - Operations support;
Heartland Bike Share - Sponsorship of five bicycles;
Lincoln Animal Ambassadors - Support for Pet Food Bank and operational expenses;
Lincoln Children's Museum - Program support for 2020 literacy exhibit ;
Lincoln Children’s Zoo - Care, health and welfare of the Zoo’s animals;
Lincoln Housing Charities - Support Expanding Horizons Summer Enrichment Program for students in grades 1-6 in Air Park area;
Lincoln Parks Foundation - Support for Cascade Fountain renovation;
Malone Community Center - Support for a new vehicle for youth transportation;
Mercy Housing Midwest - Resident Services programming;
Nebraska Civic Engagement Table - Efforts to increase voter turnout among underrepresented citizens in Lancaster County;
People's City Mission - Commercial washers for bunk house laundry room;
Rabble Mill - Operations support for The Bay;
Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation - Sponsorship of Veterans' Freedom Music Festival in 2020;
Yazidi Cultural Center - Operations support.
Established in 1955, LCF strives to continually enrich the Lincoln community by promoting and achieving perpetual philanthropic support. The foundation has distributed more than $160 million in grants to nonprofit organizations that have improved the lives of thousands of residents.
