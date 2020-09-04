LCF awards $500K to nonprofits and students

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To date this year, the Lincoln Community Foundation (LCF) has distributed $87,800 in Open Door Grants to 18 local nonprofit organizations.

Established in January 2020, Open Door Grants support efforts by nonprofits in Lincoln and Lancaster County to meet existing needs or address challenges and opportunities facing our community. These grants are made possible by contributions from the Lincoln Forever Fund and from LCF donor endowment funds.

In addition, LCF awarded upwards of $420,000 in scholarship funds to over 250 students.

Organizations that that received grant funding include:

Asian Community & Cultural Center - Support for CareerLadder project (by New Americans Task Force);

Barnabas Community - Support for meals, household products, hygiene kits and other basic needs;

Christian Heritage - Families Together program;

Clinic With a Heart - Operations support;

Community Action Partnership of Lancaster/Saunders - Expansion of The Gathering Place operating hours;