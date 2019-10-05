Lincoln Area Retired School Personnel (LARSP) continued to impact the Lincoln community by contributing 19,251 community service hours to multiple generations in the past fiscal year. This equates to a $489,552.93 contribution to the local area.
LARSP members work with youth and assist in the classroom, serve as special advocates, mentors and tutors, and raise funds for scholarships and other philanthropic endeavors. Many volunteers also serve older adults through organizations such as Meals on Wheels, local hospitals and care facilities, the Lied Center and Lincoln Community Playhouse, and assist seniors with rides to grocery stores and doctor appointments.
Billie Bussman, LARSP community service chair, recently presented a facsimile check to Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. The number of volunteer hours for working with children was 6,126, amounting to a $155,784.18 contribution. Volunteer hours for other community services totaled 13,125, amounting to a contribution valued at $333,768.75.
Independent Sector, a Washington DC-based nonprofit, releases the dollar amount for volunteer time based on figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The estimated value of volunteer time for 2019 is $25.43 per hour.
In addition to contributing volunteer hours, LARSP promotes several service projects throughout the year.