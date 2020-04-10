Kiwanis continues to serve children virtually

The "social distancing" of the COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges for numerous nonprofit service clubs. Many organizations have simply “closed the door” on their activities.
That being the concern for the Cornhusker Kiwanis club, its members decided its work of “Serving the Children of the World” was too important to discontinue meeting. So club members decided to meet virtually utilizing the Zoom application. Each member may sign on from his/her home using a computer, e-tablet or telephone.
By having as many members as possible in a virtual meeting, the club can continue its decision-making process while members are limited in physical involvement of child-supporting activities. Now is a time for discussing improving the reading programs, bicycle safety and rodeos, food distribution, and distributing needs for young children.
The pancake/French toast event scheduled for early April is one of the primary fundraisers for the many financially supported projects of the club. The event must be rescheduled so the club can continue its important work. The club typically supports several youth clubs at Lincoln schools, youth attending a variety of summer camps, and scholarships for graduating seniors of local schools.
The Kiwanis International Children’s Fund has had a great impact worldwide and continues to offer support to children around the world. Focus projects have been the Iodine Deficiency Disorder and the ELIMINATE Project, helping to eradicate mother/neonatal tetanus.
While it has become challenging for the Kiwanis club to function as normal, Lincoln can be proud that the club is rising to the trial and is continuing to be an important part of the support for Lincoln.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!