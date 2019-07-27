The Kiwanis Club of Lincoln-Cornhusker recently awarded several hundred dollars in scholarships to local youth. The youth applied for the scholarships through their school advisers and the EducationQuest process.
This year’s recipients of the higher education scholarships were Annie Bui of Lincoln Northeast High School, Brianna Gable of Waverly High School and Kaitlyn Lee Edelmaier of Lincoln Southeast. Lily Hefner of Lincoln Southeast and Nicholas Dungan of Lincoln Northeast received a full scholarship to attend Cornhusker Boys/Girls State held at University of Nebraska.
The scholarships are typically awarded annually by the Kiwanis Club. The Scholarship Committee continues to post its scholarship application on EducationQuest and updates all pertinent details for the school year. Headquartered in Lincoln, EducationQuest is a nonprofit with a mission to improve access to higher education in Nebraska by providing free college planning services, outreach services, need-based scholarship programs and college access grants.