Kiwanians donate to The Market and Head Start

The Capital City Kiwanis Club hosted a virtual shower in September for infants, toddlers and pre-school children served by The Market and Head Start.

Club members donated high-demand items such as diapers, wet wipes, infant formula, baby food, bath items, clothing and other basic need items totaling $1,340 in value.

Representatives from the agencies attended a Zoom meeting with members of Capital City Kiwanis to share what they are doing and how they are continuing to serve their clients during the pandemic.

Sarah Klein spoke about The Market, a program sponsored by the Lincoln Medical Education Partnership to meet the needs of children as well as the elderly. The Market provides diapers, non-perishable baby food and other basic infant needs as well as baby and adult hygiene products.

Janelle Maybee of Community Action’s Head Start spoke about the Head Start and Early Head Start programs, which enhance development of infants and toddlers and promote school readiness, health/nutrition, and innovative child development services to both groups.

Since Capital City Kiwanis is not physically meeting due to the pandemic, the supplies were dropped off at a member’s home and then delivered to the agencies being served.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0