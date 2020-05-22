Karaoke Challenge raises spirits and funds for DSAF

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Down Syndrome Association for Families of Nebraska (DSAF) and the local Sid Dillon car dealership teamed up May 20 to host the “Don’t Stop Believing – Caring Car Karaoke Challenge.”

The idea for the challenge began out of a need to lift people’s spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic and to let all of Lincoln know, especially our essential personnel, that someone believes in them, said Liz Echternkamp, DSAF Board president.

“We wanted to be agents of change,” Echternkamp said. “So during our Give to Lincoln Day campaign, we set out to bring that change to the seemingly endless gloom of the pandemic. Knowing that smiles are just as ‘contagious’ as fear, we created the Caring Car Karaoke Challenge.”

The objective was to bring smiles and hope to as many people as possible through a socially appropriate community-based outing – all while raising money to help fill the gaps and assist people with Down syndrome and their families during the COVID-19 crisis.