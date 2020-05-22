Karaoke Challenge raises spirits and funds for DSAF

The Down Syndrome Association for Families of Nebraska (DSAF) and the local Sid Dillon car dealership teamed up May 20 to host the “Don’t Stop Believing – Caring Car Karaoke Challenge.”
The idea for the challenge began out of a need to lift people’s spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic and to let all of Lincoln know, especially our essential personnel, that someone believes in them, said Liz Echternkamp, DSAF Board president.
“We wanted to be agents of change,” Echternkamp said. “So during our Give to Lincoln Day campaign, we set out to bring that change to the seemingly endless gloom of the pandemic. Knowing that smiles are just as ‘contagious’ as fear, we created the Caring Car Karaoke Challenge.”
The objective was to bring smiles and hope to as many people as possible through a socially appropriate community-based outing – all while raising money to help fill the gaps and assist people with Down syndrome and their families during the COVID-19 crisis.
Beginning in downtown Lincoln, two cars rocked out to Journey’s "Don’t Stop Believing" for one hour each. They proceeded throughout the Capital City, stopping outside various businesses that could use someone to believe in them -- hospitals, assisted living centers, fire stations, parks departments and others. For every honk, waive, sing-along or thumbs up received, Sid Dillon donated $5 for a total of $500.
The event culminated with a “Reverse Parade” in the Harrison Heights neighborhood off 95th and Leighton streets, where DSAF families cheered as the cars passed by.
If you wish to help fellow Lincolnites with Down Syndrome during this COVID-19 crisis, donations can be made at dsafnebraska.org/GiveToLincoln.
