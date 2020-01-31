$90K grant awarded to Legal Aid of Nebraska

The Nebraska Lawyers Trust Account Foundation (NLTAF) has awarded a grant of $90,000 to Legal Aid of Nebraska.

The Foundation administers the statewide Interest On Lawyers Trust Accounts (IOLTA) program, and it is through participation in this program that legal representation is made available to Nebraska’s low-income citizens.

NLTAF has provided a total of $6.2 million to date in funds. This year's 68th grant presented to Legal Aid of Nebraska, which is a statewide organization, will help numerous indigent individuals. In 2010, there were 283,027 individuals or 16.2% of Nebraska's population living at or below the poverty level.

The Foundation's work results from the voluntary cooperation of over 2,800 Nebraska lawyers and 260 banks across the state.

"This semi-annual disbursement to Legal Aid of Nebraska is critical for Legal Aid to continue representing Nebraskans who meet the federal poverty guidelines," said Foundation President and Lincoln attorney Angelica W. McClure. "According to the Department of Health and Human Services, a family of four earning $27,563 annually meets the 125% poverty guideline. This grant assists Legal Aid in helping indigent Nebraskans."

McClure added that legal assistance for low-income Nebraskans is the result of a strong partnership of the legal and banking communities.

