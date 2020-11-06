JetSplash Haunted Tunnel raises $16K for nonprofits

With the COVID-19 pandemic situation, Halloween was sure to be a strange one this year. So to bring some fun and creativity to Lincoln families, JetSplash launched its first "Haunted Tunnel" car wash fundraiser for local nonprofits.

In three nights, in addition to washing over 1,000 cars, the drive-through haunted tunnel left families with a few screams, scared laughs, some goodies -- and raised over $16,000 for nonprofits. JetSplash donated $5,431 each to Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach, People's City Mission and Big Brothers Big Sisters-Lincoln.

JetSplash will also give away free car washes to veterans and active duty military personnel on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. For more details, see JetSplash.com/vets.

