Jane Renner Hood retires from Cooper Foundation Board

The Cooper Foundation trustees have announced the retirement of long-time board member Jane Renner Hood.

Hood served for 25 years, having been elected to the board in 1994. She was the third woman elected to the Cooper board, and the first board member who was a nonprofit executive. Her perspective was important and helped the Cooper Foundation understand and become more responsive to nonprofits and their needs. With her influence, the Foundation added support for organizational operational costs and important capacity building activities, and adapted a grant-making process to provide more assistance and build closer relationships with grantees.

Hood was executive director of the Nebraska Humanities Council when she joined the Cooper board, and she led the organization for 23 years until 2010. In that time period, she tripled the organization’s budget, joined in partnership with the Smithsonian Institute to bring exhibitions to rural Nebraska, secured state appropriations for the organization, launched the Governor’s Lecture in the Humanities, revitalized the Nebraska Foundation for the Humanities, and brought the award-winning Prime Time Family Reading Time program to Nebraska that has served thousands of families throughout the state.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She was honored with the Sower Award in the Humanities in 2013.