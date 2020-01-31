Jane Renner Hood retires from Cooper Foundation Board

The Cooper Foundation trustees have announced the retirement of long-time board member Jane Renner Hood.
Hood served for 25 years, having been elected to the board in 1994. She was the third woman elected to the Cooper board, and the first board member who was a nonprofit executive. Her perspective was important and helped the Cooper Foundation understand and become more responsive to nonprofits and their needs. With her influence, the Foundation added support for organizational operational costs and important capacity building activities, and adapted a grant-making process to provide more assistance and build closer relationships with grantees.
Hood was executive director of the Nebraska Humanities Council when she joined the Cooper board, and she led the organization for 23 years until 2010. In that time period, she tripled the organization’s budget, joined in partnership with the Smithsonian Institute to bring exhibitions to rural Nebraska, secured state appropriations for the organization, launched the Governor’s Lecture in the Humanities, revitalized the Nebraska Foundation for the Humanities, and brought the award-winning Prime Time Family Reading Time program to Nebraska that has served thousands of families throughout the state.
She was honored with the Sower Award in the Humanities in 2013.
Hood was instrumental in creating the Nebraska Cultural Endowment in 1998, the nation’s first and only state endowment fund that supports both arts and humanities councils. Today the private and public funds equal $21 million, and proceeds from the endowment provide about 20% of the program budgets of both Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Arts Council.
A few highlights of her community contributions include serving on the board for the national Federation of State Humanities Councils, and the boards of Doane University, Lincoln Literacy and the Foundation for Lincoln City Libraries. She volunteers for many organizations and continues as a tireless advocate for the humanities and for the people of Nebraska.
Grants totaling $10,000 were made by the Cooper board to honor Hood's service: $2,500 each to Doane University, Humanities Nebraska, Lincoln Literacy, and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.