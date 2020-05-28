It's Give to Lincoln Day!

The changes wrought by COVID-19 have affected everyone. This was not a crisis any of us could have imagined just a few months ago, and yet we've seen our community come together to help one another in this time of great need.
We have seen the same thing every year since 2012 with Give to Lincoln Day.
Today, Thursday, May 28, is Lincoln’s ninth annual giving day, and it's more important than ever. Organized by the Lincoln Community Foundation, Give to Lincoln Day is an online event that encourages donations to support the local nonprofits and causes that people care about.
Every participating nonprofit organization will receive a proportional share of the $500,000 match fund, based upon its percentage of total dollars raised. Give to Lincoln Day 2020 has the largest match fund in the event’s history, thanks to a generous gift from West Gate Bank and several other supporting sponsors.
A record total of 448 local charities, including 39 participating for the first time, are registered for the event. Funds raised on Give to Lincoln Day will provide these nonprofits with a crucial lifeline to fill the void from canceled fundraisers and increased demands. Last year’s Give to Lincoln Day raised nearly $5.6 million for 438 local nonprofits.
“The generosity of Lincolnites is an expression of heartfelt commitment to the well-being of our city,” said Barbara Bartle, Lincoln Community Foundation president. “On Give to Lincoln Day, Lincoln comes together to help Lincoln. Now more than ever, a donation will contribute to the organizations that are crucial to the care, support and spirit of our great city.”
Donors may search nonprofits and give online at GiveToLincoln.com. All donations must be made before 11:59 p.m. on May 28 to count toward the giving day and the match fund. The minimum donation is $10 per charity. Donations will be charged to a credit or debit card.
Donors may also drop off donations May 28 at all Lincoln West Gate Bank branches via drive-through. For drive-through hours, visit westgate.bank/locations.
Donation totals can be viewed throughout the day at GiveToLincoln.com.
The Lincoln Community Foundation, established in 1955, strives to continually enrich the Lincoln community by promoting and achieving perpetual philanthropic support. The foundation has distributed more than $147 million in grants to nonprofit organizations that have improved the lives of thousands of residents.
Lincoln residents have done remarkable things for their community and each other during these difficult times. We hope through our community’s continued generosity on Give to Lincoln Day to be able to offer even more support through this uncertain time and beyond. Give today, because … Lincoln comes together to help Lincoln.
