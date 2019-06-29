A few spots remain for teams and hole sponsorships at the 12th annual Golfing for a Reason benefit for the nonprofit Aiding Angels Foundation. The event will begin with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Highlands Golf Course.
Proceeds benefit the Foundation, which provides free professional housecleanings to men, women and children undergoing cancer treatment.
Men’s, women’s and couples’ divisions are available for this four-person scramble event. Entry fee of $120/person or $480/team includes green fees, cart, gift, dinner and giveaway prizes. Various sponsorships are also available. Title sponsor is Jim Schueth, independent agent with Saving Seniors Money.
For more details and to register, see aidingangels.com/get-involved/golfing-for-a-reason.html.