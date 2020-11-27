 Skip to main content
Hy-Vee donates Thanksgiving meals to families in need
Hy-Vee stores donated Thanksgiving meals last week to serve about 80,000 members of regional families in need.

More than 260 Hy-Vee and Dollar Fresh stores donated up to 100 meal kits each to a local nonprofit partner in their community, which in turn distributed the meals to local families in need. Each kit made a Thanksgiving meal for a family of four.

The meal kits included a turkey, stuffing mix, corn, green beans, rolls and a pumpkin pie. Each nonprofit partner determined who received the meals.

“The effects of COVID-19 continue to impact families across all of our communities, especially when it comes to food insecurity,” said Randy Edeker, chairman, CEO and president of Hy-Vee Inc. “As a company, we wanted to give back to those in need this Thanksgiving so more people could enjoy a nice traditional meal with their family. As the holidays continue, we will be supporting our communities and local food banks to help ensure no one goes hungry this holiday season.”

In addition to the donations made through retail store locations, Hy-Vee also directly donated a total of more than 2,500 meal packages to six community partners.

