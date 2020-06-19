Hy-Vee donates over $30K to Food Bank of Lincoln
View Comments

Hy-Vee donates over $30K to Food Bank of Lincoln

{{featured_button_text}}

Hy-Vee presented a check for over $30,500 to the Food Bank of Lincoln at the food bank’s Lincoln facilities on Tuesday, June 16.

The check is part of the more than $1 million that was raised during Hy-Vee’s companywide campaign to help restock local food banks’ shelves amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. From March 23 to May 31, Hy-Vee customers within the food bank’s region were encouraged to donate $1 or more at checkout or via Hy-Vee Aisles Online.

Hy-Vee matched donations dollar for dollar up to $500,000 from the Hy-Vee One Step program, which is funded by proceeds from sales of select Hy-Vee products to assist those in need.

Since the start of the campaign, Food Bank of Lincoln has used the funds raised weekly to purchase supplies from Hy-Vee at the cost price to help support its 52 partner agencies across 16 southeastern Nebraska counties.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News