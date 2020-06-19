Hy-Vee donates over $30K to Food Bank of Lincoln

Hy-Vee presented a check for over $30,500 to the Food Bank of Lincoln at the food bank’s Lincoln facilities on Tuesday, June 16.
The check is part of the more than $1 million that was raised during Hy-Vee’s companywide campaign to help restock local food banks’ shelves amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. From March 23 to May 31, Hy-Vee customers within the food bank’s region were encouraged to donate $1 or more at checkout or via Hy-Vee Aisles Online.
Hy-Vee matched donations dollar for dollar up to $500,000 from the Hy-Vee One Step program, which is funded by proceeds from sales of select Hy-Vee products to assist those in need.
Since the start of the campaign, Food Bank of Lincoln has used the funds raised weekly to purchase supplies from Hy-Vee at the cost price to help support its 52 partner agencies across 16 southeastern Nebraska counties.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!