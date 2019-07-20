The Husker football team, in conjunction with the Lincoln Track Club, hosted the seventh annual Nebraska Football Road Race on the Stadium Drive loop outside Memorial Stadium on July 14. All proceeds will benefit pediatric brain cancer research at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
Husker players joined participants in a 1-mile fun run and later in a 5K run. They also signed footballs and T-shirts for kids, and encouraged and cheered families on as they approached the finish line.
Former Husker Spencer Long, Team Jack co-founder Andy Hoffman, Husker defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, a family affected by pediatric brain cancer and others gave inspiring talks about the importance of pediatric brain cancer research.
Watch for more details and photos in a future L Magazine.