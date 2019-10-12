Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach (MTKO) teamed up with more than 800 volunteers for “Huskers Helping the Homeless” the weekend of Sept. 26.
During a four-day period, volunteers accepted cash donations in the downtown area before the Nebraska vs. Ohio State football game, and also at Sam’s Club and Walmart stores, Russ’s Market and Super Saver stores, and SouthPointe Pavilions. They raised more than $55,000 for hunger relief and homeless prevention services. In addition to the efforts of volunteers, local businesses and individuals sponsored the event.
“We rely on three main groups for this event – energetic volunteers, supportive event sponsors and generous community members,” said Susanne Blue, MTKO executive director. “Every year, the net effect of their efforts is inspiring and reminds us that, working together, we can defeat hunger and homelessness in Lincoln.”
To celebrate the important role students have in this event, a trophy is awarded to the high school with the most registered volunteers on game day. East High School was the winner for the third consecutive year.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird served as an event spokesperson by recording video and audio announcements that informed the community about Huskers Helping the Homeless.
MTKO is a hunger relief and outreach center that provides beyond basic needs to embolden people to have hope. Annually, MTKO provides over 110,000 nutritious meals to the hungry in Lincoln and nearly 40,000 homeless prevention services such as housing, substance use evaluations, life skills classes, nutrition counseling, and help with obtaining vital identification documents.
