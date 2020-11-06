Huskers Helping the Homeless raises $60K for Matt Talbot

Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach hosted the 24th annual Huskers Helping the Homeless event in October to raise funds for the agency’s homeless prevention and outreach programs. Thanks to generous donors, enthusiastic volunteers and supportive sponsors, more than $60,000 was raised.

Instead of hosting the event in typical fashion with hundreds of volunteers stationed throughout Lincoln on a home-game weekend, Matt Talbot recruited volunteers to raise funds online or create their own safe methods to collect donations.

“It looked a lot different this year but, once again, the community really came through for us,” said Susanne Blue, executive director. “Whether it was a $5 online donation, an event sponsorship, a Facebook fundraiser or a pumpkin decorating contest – all of the funds raised are vital to our operations and an important reminder of how, working together, we really can defeat hunger and homelessness in Lincoln.”

Matt Talbot has been on the front lines during the pandemic and continues to provide two meals a day to individuals and families experiencing homelessness or near homelessness. Congregate meals were suspended in late March, and the kitchen pivoted to provide takeout meals for lunch and dinner. A "grab and go" breakfast is provided for guests on a table outside the facility.