Over 150 Husker football student-athletes hosted the seventh annual Husker Football Road Race on the Stadium Drive loop outside Memorial Stadium on July 14. The event raised $39,000, which will benefit pediatric brain cancer research at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
Most Husker players joined participants in a 1-mile fun run, and the entire team cheered on runners in the 5K as they approached the finish line. They also signed footballs, jerseys and helmets for kids and families, and posed with them for pictures.
Defensive tackle Darrion Daniels even sang the national anthem.
Members of other Husker teams helped as well.
“Our entire volleyball team helped out at the water station, and then we had some women’s gymnasts and track and field athletes helping out with snacks,” said UNL spokesperson Samantha Cowger.
Lil’ Red and the Spirit Squad were also on hand to lead the cheers.
Husker quarterback Adrian Martinez, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, former Husker and current Buffalo Bills lineman Spencer Long and Team Jack co-founder Andy Hoffman gave inspiring talks about the importance of pediatric brain cancer research. Brent Gehring spoke about his daughter Emma’s experiences with pediatric brain cancer and treatment. Jay Marshall emceed the event.
Over 900 runners participated – an increase of 200 over the 701 runners who participated in the 2018 Husker Road Race. The Lincoln Track Club helped organize the event.